Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of People Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa (left) discussing with the State Chairman of the party, Chief Kingsley Esiso (middle) and the party’s Governorship Candidate in the state, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, at the party’s Governorship Campaign

APC former guber aspirant, Osiobe Okotie, 500 others defect to PDP

•I’ll advance Delta through my MORE agenda — Oborevwori

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

UGHELLI—GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the party was out to right all the wrongs done Nigerians by the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He also said the people of Delta State do not need a proud person to take over the governance of the state in 2023, saying “we don’t want a government that will look down on the people.”

Speaking at Ughelli, Ughelli North LGA of the state, during the PDP’s governorship campaign, where Osiobe Okotie, a former governorship aspirant of APC, and over 500 members of the party defected to the PDP, Okowa lamented the economic quagmire and unprecedented spate of insecurity being experienced in the country under the APC-led Federal Government.

Okowa who also led the campaign train to Oleh, Isoko South LGA, said: “APC has destroyed the economy and Nigeria universities with their insecurity and continuous ASUU strike. During the ASUU strike, universities in Delta State were in session.

“PDP will solve all the problems brought to Nigeria by APC. The APC governorship candidate in Delta State has not done anything good than to go to Abuja and steal mace. We don’t want a proud governor, who will respect people. It was all these bad things and amongst others that made the PDP to come out to change the change in 2023.

“The PDP saw that we are doing well in Delta State and gave us it’s Vice Presidential slot. And I know that in the future, we will collect the bigger one.”

Soliciting support for all candidates of the PDP at the polls, he expressed optimism that PDP would win the presidency and rescue Nigerians from the hardship caused by the inept APC-led administration.”

Also speaking, the governorship candidate of the party in the state, Sherrif Oborevwori, assured that he would deploy his MORE Agenda for the advancement of the state, adding that by the grace of God, he would win the election.

He added that Deltans were already preparing ahead for the victory thanksgiving on May 29, 2023.

State party Chairman, Kingsley Esiso, noted Deltans were happy that the state would produce the Vice-President of the country for the first time and urged the people to work hard towards realization of the Atiku-Okowa presidency.

On his part, Okotie, said: “We went to the wilderness where we could not drink water. We have tasted suffering because of APC.