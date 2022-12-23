By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

THE leadership of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF has tabled the demand for federalism before the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.

PANDEF made the demand at an interactive meeting held on Friday in Yenagoa when Obi visited Bayelsa State in continuation of his presidential campaign.

The group’s demand which was read to the Labour Party candidate and signed by Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, National Chairman and Dr. Godknows B. Igali, Secretary, Board of Trustess, insisted that he shows commitment to a true federal structure if elected president of the country.

Senator Essien while presenting the region’s demand told Obi, “when you win you have to protect our interest because the Niger Delta is the region that produce over 80 per cent of the revenue for the country and we cannot be taken for granted. We asking you to consider structural adjustment/devolution of power with more resources to the sub-nationals. This will help the regions to develop at their own pace and will help the country to grow.

“We also want you to look at the restructuring of NDDC, which was established to help the Niger Delta region and ensure that the policies implemented including regional master plan which was made but has not been implemented. Also, projects like railway within the South South, referral hospitals, agricultural value chain plants, the East- West road which for over 20 years has not been completed.

“The immediate reactivation of all sea ports in the South South and creation of new ports to encourage movement of goods and services from the South South through the South East and North Central to the North East.

“This will also boost economic and employment opportunities for our young people.

“Relocation of the Headquarters of International Oil Companies, IOCs, to their areas of operation in Niger Delta.

“Supporting the setting up of modular refineries to promote employment opportunities, check security challenges in the Niger Delta and supplement local production of refined products.

“Completion of the Gas Mega City in Delta State, the Brass Fertilizer Complex in Bayelsa State, and the reactivation of ALSCON Aluminum Smelter Plant in Akwa Ibom State as well as formation of Coast Guards under the supervision of the Nigerian Navy to bolster Maritime Security.

“The I6-Point Agenda – we presented the 16-Point Demand to the present administration on 1st November, 2016. We will provide copies to you and your team for your perusal and finally, we like to place on record, the desire of the South South Zone to play critical role for the success of your government, when you win as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”