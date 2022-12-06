…As LP candidate meets Governor Uzodimma

By Chinonso Alozie

Massive crowd on Tuesday shut down Imo state, to welcome the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

The presidential campaign rally was held at the Kanu Nwankwo sports stadium located at the back of the Imo state University.

Labour party Supporters, Motorists, residents from Imo communities were seen trooping out to the venue in solidarity with the presidential ambition of Obi.

As part of the boost to the visit of Obi, there was what many described as a welcome drama where the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma and Obi, arrived at the airport simultaneously.

The duo of Obi and Uzodimma met at the Sam Mbakwe Imo airport, where they exchanged pleasantri9es at about 12:30 pm. They were said to have arrived simultaneously.

They had brotherly discussions. They glued to each other. They whispered to themselves. They laughed over their discussions and walked side by side.

It was gathered that governor Uzodimma was returning to Imo while Obi, arrived in Imo state to continue his presidential campaign rally.

According to Obi, “We will change Nigeria to become a country where people will have jobs and where young people with energy will be part of governance in the country. Also, My government will seat down with lecturers and negotiate so that anything that has to do with strikes is completely eradicated.

“Education and health sectors are part of the ways to know a developed country and a non-developed country, so we are going to invest in education to move the country forward. We are not here to talk of fake promises, Our administration will ensure that Imo State will surely export both palm oil and cassava, as part of our plans to have a production economy and not a consumption economy.”

Earlier in his remark, the Vice Presidential Candidate, of labour party, Yusuf-Datti Ahmed, said: “There is no other name that rings a bell in the ears of the Northerners than Obi because of his capacity and competence. Nigeria must be rescued, secured and must progress under Obi. Nigeria will move from consumption to production and Nigeria must win the war by bringing power to where power is desired.

Also, the Director General of Peter Obi campaign council Mr. Doyin Okukpe, said: “Nigerians are happy that God has given them a son ready to wipe away their tears and change the country positively. Nigerians love Obi because of his acceptance, character and pedigree while urging all to rally round him and vote him into power for the good of the country.”

Adding their voices, a governorship aspirant of the Labour Party, in Imo state and one of the most effective mobilisers for Peter/Obi, and Dr, Tobechukwu Ehirim, said: “This election is won and lost by Peter Obi. Nigerians already know Obi is the answer. We led over five thousand supporters of Obi/Datti from Imo state, with our project T.J Ehirim worldwide we were able to mobilise across the state and beyond the state. With what is happening God is going to answer our prayer. Nigerians are tired of bad governance and that is what Peter Obi, is coming to change. You can see Nigerians have welcome Obi and on that day Obi will be victorious.”

Photos from the Peter Obi, presidential rally alongside governorship aspirants and candidates of the party.