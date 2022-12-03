By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has fixed dates for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards PVCs ahead of next year’s general election.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye in a statement said the Commission met on Thursday, 1st December 2022, and deliberated on a number of issues, including the dates for the collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) nationwide.

The Commission held a retreat in Lagos with all the Administrative Secretaries and Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) from the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory from 28th November to 2nd December 2022.

“At the retreat, the Commission finalised the procedure as well as the timetable for collection of PVCs.

“Consequently, the Commission has fixed Monday 12 December 2022 to Sunday 22 January 2023 as the dates for the collection of PVCs in all the 774 Local Government Offices of the Commission throughout the Federation”, he stated.

The Commission also resolved to devolve PVC collection to the 8,809 Registration Areas/Wards from Friday 6th to Sunday 15th January 2023.

