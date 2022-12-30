…Oborevwori has the capacity to build on my achievements- Okowa

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Friday, promised that the Ndokwa nation would be part of his administration when elected Governor in 2023.

Making the promise at Aboh, headquarters of Ndokwa East Local Government Area during the PDP’s campaign rally, Oborevwori assured that his administration would complete the Beneku bridge project when elected Governor, if the project was not completed before the end of the present administration.

While commending Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for all the projects his administration has done in the area, he also promised to build the phase three and four of the Ashaka Road project and other projects that would be initiated by his government.

Oborevwori who is also the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, described his running mate, Sir Monday Onyeme as a grassroots politician who lives amongst his people.

He expressed hope that the Ndokwa East Local Government is sheriffied, urging the people appreciate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for all he has done in the area by voting for all candidates of the PDP.

He challenged the Deputy Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Friday Osanebi to point at what he did in 11 and half years as a member of the State House of Assembly.

Oborevwori, said; “My dear people of Ndokwa East, your son Friday Osanebi who is the Deputy Governorship candidate of the APC is a failed legislator.

“The capacity of a legislator is known during debates in the House and for almost two years he worked with me as my Deputy Speaker, he never contributed to debates and motions in the House.

“You can check the records of the House in the past 11 and half years, Osanebi did not present any bill, no motion and no contribution to debates, all he does is to press his phone while sitting is going on.

At Kwale, Headquarters of Ndokwa West, Oborevwori, asked the people to translate the massive crowd to votes, adding that his running mate, Sir Monday Onyeme is from the area. He held that Sir Monday Onyeme has the capacity to function as Deputy Governor.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who led the campaign, said Chief Sheriff Oborevwori and Sir Monday Onyeme have the capacity to build on the foundation laid by his administration, hence the need to vote for them.

Director General of PDP campaign council, Chief Funkekeme Solomon, thanked the people for the massive mobilisation and support for the party, adding that the PDP has been positioned by God through Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa to rescue Nigeria from the sufferings created by the APC.

State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Kingsley Esiso while receiving scores of APC members led by Chief Henry Umechi and Ambrose Okwechie into the party, said the APC led Federal Government has not done Nigerians any good in the last seven and half years.

Delta North Senatorial candidate, Prince Ned Nwoko assured that he would stop gas flaring in Ndokwa nation when elected into the Senate, urging the people to vote all candidates of the PDP to enable him function well as a Senator. He told the people the gospel of PDP to their friends, and family members.

Speaking on behalf of the decampees, Chief Henry Umechi and Mr Ambrose, said they have seen the light in PDP hence they decided to crossover to the party with their followers. They said the PDP was the only party that could deliver the country from its present state.