…Nkwegu most suitable to take over from Umahi – LP Deputy Guber candidate

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the 2023 general election, Architect Edward Nkwegu, Tuesday inaugurated his campaign council in the State.

Performing the inauguration of the committee christened the “Ebonyi Liberation Campaign Council,” Architect Nkwegu expressed confidence in the composition of the Campaign Council, saying that its members would help to drive his gubernatorial project to a logical conclusion.

He declared Barrister George Ukpai, the Director General of his Campaign Council, and Barr Anselm Enigwe, the LP Candidate for Ebonyi North Senatorial District as his Deputy Directors of the zone.

He also named Hon. Chidi Onwe, the Deputy Director of the Campaign Council for the Ebonyi Central Senatorial District while Hon. Bernard Ekuma emerged as the Deputy Director of the council for the Ebonyi South Senatorial District.

It was gathered that the Campaign Council has at least ten directorates including Security, Legal matters, contact and mobilization, urban community, Strategy and planning, media and publicity.

Others are a coalition of support groups, finance, religious matters, technical and Information and Communication technology as each of the Directorates has different departments for easy operation.

The governorship hopeful, therefore, charged the members of the Campaign Council to work as a theme with the party faithful to deliver all the candidates of the Labour Party starting from their Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, himself, alongside the National and State House Assembly flag bearers of the party, come 2023 general elections in Ebonyi State.

In his remark, the Deputy governorship candidate of the party, Prince Ajah Nwabueze described Architect Edward Nkwegu as the competent replacement for Governor David Umahi and declared Labour Party as the party to beat at the 2023 polls in the state.

On his part, the Director General of the Campaign Council, Barrister George Ukpai expressed his enthusiasm to shepherd his members by canvassing massive votes to ensure not only the landslide of Nkwegu’s victory at the 2023 polls but also, for all the candidates of the Party in Ebonyi state.

Other speakers including Chief Beke Orji, Chima Okike, Okechukwu Idenyi, Peter Ezeudu, among others eulogized the emergence of Architect Nkwegu as the Ebonyi gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 polls.

They also commended Nkwegu’s outstanding character, doggedness in managing resources, commitment to building humanity and capacity in championing healthy missions both in the private and public organisations before he decided to steer the leadership of the State as a Governor of Ebonyi State.