UBACLE Group Chairman and good governance advocate, Uba A. Michael wants Nigerians to take the 2023 elections very seriously as any mistake made now will keep them in another four years of economic uncertainty.

Uba said this in his new year message to Nigerians on New Year’s eve in his Abuja office during a chat. The former gubernatorial aspirant in Delta State known for his stance on good governance said Nigerians at all levels are not finding it funny and voting in the right leaders is one of the key ways to experiencing a turn around in the fortune of the country.

“Nigerians have not had it this bad before. Prices of almost everything have gone beyond the roof and you wonder how people are coping.

“From the Naira being at a disadvantageous position against the dollar, to petrol now selling at above N200 per litre, the Nigerian economy has really dealt with a lot of Nigerians in recent times, and one way to correct this is by electing the right leaders.

“My message to Nigerians as we enter this election year is that the first step to achieving a better Nigeria is by getting the PVC. If you want to change the way things are now, arm yourself with your PVC and come out to vote on election day.

“I urge Nigerians to keep hope alive, as I believe that it will not remain like this forever. When things get as bad as they can get, the only other available option is to start getting better.

“So I wish Nigerians a happy and prosperous new year and urge them to get ready to take back the country from those who have hijacked it and have turned to oppressors”