The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kwara, Malam Attahiru Madami, says the commission has received some sensitive materials from headquarters for the 2023 general elections.

Attahiru confirmed this in an interview with Newsmen on Tuesday in Ilorin.

He said that sensitive materials, including 2,887 cubicles and BVAS, received from the headquarters are secured.

He added that nonsensitive materials such as markers, mats and toiletries have also been received.

He said further that the commission has received the last batch of Kwara Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and the officials of the commission have sorted them for distribution to the 16 local government areas of the state for collection.

He therefore urged the public to collect PVCs in their various local governments from now till Jan. 22, 2023, which is the closing date.

The REC said that the recruitment of adhoc staff is ongoing and list of successful candidates that applied online so far have been compiled for training.

“In the area of PVC collection we have organised ourselves in such a way that it is easy to collect.

“We don’t allow collection of PVC by proxy.

“Electoral Officers and Assistant Electoral Operation Admin have been rejigged from one local government to another to make the work effective,” he added.