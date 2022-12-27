By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

WITH about eight weeks to the 2023 general elections, the Deputy Chief Whip of House Representatives and member representing Isuikwuato/ Umunneochi Federal Constituency, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, urged Abia State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to vote all candidates of the party in equal measures.

Hon Onyejeocha stated this yesterday, during an annual family thanksgiving service held at St. John Methodist Church, Umukabia Okpuala in Umuahia North Local Government of Abia State hosted by the governorship candidate of the party, Chief Ikechi Emenike.

She reminded the party members that rescuing Abia was not about Emenike or any other party leader or political office holder but about the good of the state, which she said has lost its status of ‘God’s Own State’ to one being controlled by men without conscience.

Her position followed a comment by a chieftain of the party, who had earlier advised members of the party to set a target of 30 per cent votes for the presidential election in 2023 to enable the party secure the constitutional requirements per state.

However, Hon Onyejeocha described the idea as recipe for defeat.

She said any plans to go below 100 per cent will be tantamount to willingly ceding all the positions of the party to the opposition in the state.

According to her: “I have seen my people from the two local governments I represent. My declaration is on the 25th February.

“I am contesting for Asiwaju as president. I am not doing 30 per cent. I am going for 100 per cent.

“I am out for nothing but 100 per cent. I am not doing 30 per cent. If we do 30 per cent, we will lose election.”

She advised the governorship candidate of the party in the state to work on delivering APC 100 per cent, just as she raised the alarm that there are moles planted in the party by the opposition to neutralise APC’s chances.

“If you go to Aba and do 30 per cent, you will lose. So we are doing 100 per cent president and 100 per cent house of representatives.

“People who do not fear God will suffer shame and defeat. If you are here and you are working for them, I pray that God will shame you.

“They will go and write something and say somebody is attacking us, meanwhile they are the people attacking us.

“I do not want them to go without being exposed. Let them be exposed and be destroyed”, she added.