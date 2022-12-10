By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has vowed to deliver the state to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in reciprocation to its vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima’s political benevolence to him.

Zulum was speaking in Maiduguri, Saturday, December 10, when Senator Oluremi Tinubu led the APC women’s wing presidential campaign team on a courtesy call on him.

Senator Tinubu led the team to the flag-off of the North-East APC Women’s Wing presidential electioneering campaigns in Maiduguri.

“I have no other alternative than to deliver the state to the Tinubu/Shettima presidential team and the entire APC,” he declared, stating, “I will not let him (Kashin Shettima) down.”

He recalled how, while he was lecturing at the University of Maiduguri, the then Governor Kashim Shettima appointed him Rector of the State Polytechnic; after which he appointed him commissioner in his cabinet, and then picked him to succeed him.

“We shall work assiduously to deliver more than 95 per cent of the state to APC,” the governor assured.”

He, however, urged the Tinubu/Shettima presidential team to accord greater support to the empowerment of North-East women, especially in education and gender development.

At the flag-off of the electioneering campaigns, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and the wife of the APC vice presidential candidate, Nana Kashim Shettima, promised to work together to accelerate girlchild education, upscale charity for the vulnerable population and provide employment to the youth.

Senator Tinubu disclosed that youths and women in the region will be accorded the desired attention and given the necessary empowerment to make them more productive in their communities.

According to her, there is a need to urgently reposition Nigerian youth and make them more resourceful to the nation and engage them positively

“I believe that between myself and Mrs Nana Kashim Shettima if God gives us the opportunity, we are promising you that we will make you proud. I have worked with youths most of my life and I have always done charity work.

“I believe that we have a lot of work to do, especially to reposition our youths, make them more resourceful for the nation and also engaged them positively,” Senator Tinubu said

Mrs Tinubu also commended the state governor for the specific role he played towards the emergence of her husband as the Presidential Candidate of the APC.