By Nwafor Sunday

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Monday said he is a marketable individual.

Jagaban, as he is fondly called vowed to give loans to students in various institutions, if elected in the forthcoming 2023 election.

The former Lagos state governor stated this at the Chatham House programme titled, ‘Nigeria’s 2023 elections: In conversation with Bola Ahmed Tinubu’, monitored by Vanguard via Twitter.

The APC presidential candidate took time to discuss and proffer solutions to national issues bedeviling the country.

During the interaction, Tinubu gave reasons he doesn’t do one-on-one interviews with Nigerians.

In his words, “I see myself as a marketable individual. They want to use me to make money and I said no.”

Recall that Nigerians had queried and condemned Tinubu’s alleged refusal to grant live interviews like his two major opponents in PDP and Labour Party.

Reacting to that the Chief Spokesman of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Festus Keyamo and Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan, deputy director, public affairs of the campaign council, said Tinubu was not shying away from live interviews, adding that “Campaigns have not started. The Nation will hear from him again and again and again.” On his own part, Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan, said live interview is the strategy of Tinubu’s opponents and the strategy could not be foisted or forced on Tinubu.

However, Speaking on education, Tinubu said his administration would give loans to Nigerian students, noting that he would reform the Almajiri system in the North.

The APC presidential candidate equally promised to build more schools and employ/ train teachers in the country.

Speaking on Diasporal voting, Mr Tinubu opined that ‘their right to vote should not be abrogated’. He noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Chairman is the only person that can speak authoritatively on the issue.

On health, Tinubu said he would convert Brain drain to brain gain. He noted that his administration would manufacture drugs and stop importation of drugs in Nigeria.

However, clarifies his age/identity imbroglio, Tinubu said he was born on March 29, 1952. He noted that his records are there for people to see.

“I was born March 29, 1952, that’s my family record. The record is there. The transcript is there. I am Tinubu, if they require a DNA they should speak. There is one presidential candidate whose national identity is questionable but I did not go into that. Chicago has attested that I graduated from the school . Mobile oil has attested that I worked with them. Make sure you are upright”, he said.