Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Wives of federal lawmakers, under the aegis of the House of Representatives Members’ Spouses Association (HORMSA), on Tuesday, endorsed the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The lawmakers’ spouses made the endorsement when the group, led by its president and wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mrs. Salamatu Gbajabiamila, paid a courtesy call on the chairman of the Tinubu/Shettima Women Campaign Team, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Gbajabiamila, in her address, stated that Asiwaju’s track record of supporting and prioritizing women, makes his campaign promises regarding equitable representation believable.

She said; “In 1999, when Asiwaju became Lagos State governor, it was not the norm to carry women along so strongly, but Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not think that only men were capable of fixing Lagos. He recognized and demonstrated that women are not insignificant.

“With your and Asiwaju’s records, we have no doubt that women will be given more space to thrive if he is elected to office. Asiwaju believes in our capacity. He recognizes our strength and value. He knows democracy is incomplete if women are excluded. This is why we can rely on his promise to increase women’s participation to at least 35% of all government positions. If Asiwaju says he is promising that women will be adequately represented in government appointments, we believe him,” she noted.

She further stated that a country such as Nigeria requires a visionary leader in the mould of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“No nation is perfect and we can all agree that there are many challenges in Nigeria; this is why we need a visionary with a proven track record to elevate our nation. We have seen Asiwaju turn around a dwindling economy and a highly insecure Lagos into a thriving economy and a much more improved security scenario; a prosperous state that we can all appreciate.

“We have every reason to believe that if given the opportunity, Asiwaju and his able Vice-President, Distinguished Senator Kashim Shettima, can also contribute to improving Nigeria.

“Today, we have come to show our appreciation and pledge our support to the Tinubu/Shettima mission to bring renewed hope to Nigeria,” she said.

Senator Tinubu appreciated the legislators’ wives for the show of solidarity.

She also lauded efforts by the Buhari-led administration to improve welfare of those serving in the Armed Forces and expressed optimism that Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, will build on the positive developments recorded during the Buhari administration, if elected.

She further urged the women to contribute to the campaign via grassroots engagements.

“If the Tinubu/Shettima ticket is given this glorious opportunity, I think we will be able to see more of the foundation laid by the Buhari administration. There will be a lot of work, we need you all to continue to work and to help us with the door-to-door campaign,” she said.

Tinubu further encouraged the legislators’ wives to support their spouses’ political careers through various community and social development programmes, and urged them to take advantage of the Yuletide to spread love and cheer by supporting the needy.