By Sam Eyoboka and Olayinka Latona

“WE all sit down at home doing nothing expecting the Almighty God to come and do what we suppose to do by ourselves in Nigeria. If all the ministers in The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG would take the issue of Nigeria seriously and God helping us, things would be better”.

This was the summary of the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye yesterďay while addressing ministers of the mission while addressing them at the ministers meeting at the Redemption City.

Pastor Adeboye who was not happy with happenings in the nation told the ministers in attendance to come out of their current shell and actively participate in the processes leading to the desired change. He reminded that the Bible described them as the salt and light of the earth.

In his words: “The Bible says the wise rules over the foolish, are we foolish? Are you sure, the only One who can help us now is God. We are to cry to Him to help us. The Bible tells us the story of a widow who was heavily indebted, all along she sat down at home doing nothing and the Almighty God was there in heaven looking at her. Her husband died in debt, her children about to be taken away then she cried to the man of God for help.

“I pray every areas we have failed God concerning our country, I pray that God will have mercy

“I told you whether there will be election next year or not I did not know. When I got desperate I say Lord, election supposed to be February and He said” If he tell you are you going to do anything about it”?

“We are to be the salt , light of the earth, head and not tail.

Towards this end, a unit called National Committee on Politics, Economy and Society PES, is already sensitizing her members. Chairman, PES and Assistant General Overseer Europe, Pastor Dele Olowu, who quoted from the Bible said that God is interested in good governance.

Likewise the former presidential candidate Oby Ezekwesili said: “The quality of a representation in a democracy especially in a dynamic country like ours. Nigeria is a multi lingua society, multi ethnic, multi religion, just name it, we are multi in everything. To manage this diversity well, you need proper representation in democracy.

“When Christians pay more attention to these things, well if you are not at the dinner table, you are on the menu. We need to be interested in politics, either you want to be an influncer at quality of politics at the community level, local government or state level, you must be an influncer otherwise you will be on the dinner table.

“Economy is a function of politic or politics, how many of you are suffering the impact of inflation right now”, she said

Talking about doing it right, PES said RCCG is not only asking its members who have a call to go into politics to also go and train to be able to deliver good governance. For this, the Redeemer’s College of Technology and Management RECTEM, now runs a certificate course in politics and governance.

Also, the president of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, The General Evangelist (Worldwide) of the Christ Apostolic Church, Prophet Samuel Abiara, former President of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, Rev. Felix Ilaweagbon Omobude, the Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission TREM; Mike Okonkwo and others are all expecting to minister tomorrow at the congress.