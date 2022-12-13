By Dapo Akinrefon

THE National Population Commission, NPC, on Tuesday, assured that the 2023 National Population and Housing Census will be Nigeria’s first digital census adding that it will be the most verifiable census ever conducted in the country.

The Federal Commissioner representing Lagos State, Mrs Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, said this at the joint capacity building workshop for staff of NPC and the National Orientation Agency, NOA, towards the 2023 National Population and Housing Census advocacy and grassroots mobilization held in Lagos.

Promising that next year’s census will be a different kind, Mrs Salu-Hundeyin vowed that the commission will not fail Nigerians.

She said: “The 2023 Census is a different kind of census as it is going to be Nigeria’s first digital census. All stages of the census process is digitalized and electronically driven. The use of paper and paper based entry and recording has been completely eliminated. This has been reflected in the first pre-censal activity of the Census, that is the Enumeration Area Demarcation, EAD. The EAD was totally electronically operated eliminating the use of paper at all stages of operation. The satellite imageries of the localities were downloaded on the Personal Digital Assistants, PDA, a tablet that was used by the demarcators to carve EAs and was operated based on the Census and Survey Processing (CSPro) software.

“Every process of the forthcoming Census was carried out digitally and electronically from the EAD to the Census 1st pre-test, 2nd pre-test Trial Census Household numbering and infrastructure capturing.

“This intermarriage of imagery and special attributes was developed in-house by the Commission and called EAD-PAD. Likewise, the same intermarriage has been further developed for the main Census enumeration so that the version to be deployed for enumerating the population is also called Census-pad which allows for recording of personal data of respondents to be matched with their respective housing characteristics. There are more other features that will be presented that will truly reflect how far the Commission has gone in ensuring that the 2023 National Population and Housing Census will be the most accurate, reliable and verifiable census ever conducted in Nigeria.

“So many people are yet unaware of the forth coming census and it behoves on all of us here present to carry the message to the grassroots particularly those if you, being trained today, for this purpose. This you will do in conjunction with our LGA staff, who are also present here today.

“However, to achieve the desired success/ results in delivering this message to the people effectively and accurately you must possess clear understanding, be thoroughly enlightened and properly educated on the Census project and expectations, hence the need for this workshop. At the conclusion of the workshop we shall jointly be hitting the road with various road shows practicalizing what we have learnt by propagating the Census message which will be carried out in all tiers, nooks and crannies of our dear state of excellence.”

On its plan to ensure next year’s census data will be accurate, the NPC commissioner said: “Data is life and Census is the mother of all data. Accurate Data is indispensable to evidence based governance. Good governance is based on accurate Data. When there is good governance it’s a win-win situation for the country/state, the government performs effectively and the people enjoy the sweet edible fruits of good governance.

“Better lives for everyone. This is the future we envision… better quality of life…through the use and reliance on accurate Data. This all in one data can only be garnered in Census and this is the opportunity. Census 2023, you must be part of it and part of positive history in Nigeria.

“Therefore, as an important partner, you have to be committed and carry out the advocacy and mobilization exercise in your areas of operations, the Local Government Areas, wards localities and streets by working in unity with the Commission’s LGA/LCDA comptrollers and other staff of the Commission.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Director of the National Orientation Agency, NOA, in Lagos State, Dr Waheed Ishola promised to support the NPC in ensuring that the 2023 census is successful.