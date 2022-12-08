By Ndahi Marama

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State yesterday presented a 2023 budget proposal of N234.8 billion to the state house of assembly for approval.

The budget proposal is N34billion less than the 2022 financial year.

Zulum said, “The sum of N234,831,950,000.00 has been budgeted for the 2023 fiscal year, which is made up N144,175,033,000.00 for capital expenditure and N90,656,917,000.00 for recurrent expenditure to be financed from Recurrent Revenue of N137,846,861,000.00 which will comprise FAAC Revenue of N67,981,950,000, Internally Generated Revenue of N33,171,306,000.00, Value Added Tax of N30,193,605,000.00 and other Federation Account sources of N6,500,000,000.00.

“The Budget will also be financed by capital receipts of N95, 685,089,000.00 comprising loans and grants. The 2023 Budget like the 2022 Budget shall be based on the Federal Government Fiscal forecast for 2023 to 2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework which is already domesticated for the first time in the State through your support recently.”

The Ministry of Finance tops other ministries with more than N30billion which is closely followed by the Ministry of Education with over N28billion, while Ministry of Works got about N25bilion.

They are followed by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement with over N19billion each.

Speaking, the Speaker, Abdulkarim Lawan, commended Governor Zulum for transparently implementing the 2022 budget, despite the security challenges in the state.

He said appealed to the Governor and other security agencies, especially the military to hasten efforts in liberating Gudumbali, the Headquarters of Guzamala local government area of the state, which has remained the only Council area with no civil authority,