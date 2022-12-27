Atiku

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation says the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will sweep the 2023 presidential election at first ballot.

The Spokesperson of the council, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, expressed the confidence in a statement he issued in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ologbondiyan said that with Abubakar’s overwhelming support by Nigerians across board, the outcome of the presidential election, in which Abubakar would emerge victorious on Feb. 25, 2023, would shock pollsters.

“He enjoys the solidarity and support of greater majority of Nigerians who were not captured in the indices relied upon by many of the pollsters in their projections on the 2023 Presidential election.

“It Is incontrovertible that Abubakar will win the majority of lawful votes across the country and garner the constitutionally required 25 per cent of votes in more than 24 States of the federation.

“It is evident that the massive traditional voters of the PDP across the polling units, wards, local governments, states and the six geo-political zones are not distracted in their steadfastness to rescue Nigeria from the misrule by voting enmasse for Abubakar.

“Also, this army of traditional voters are unrelenting in mobilising the non-partisan voters as well as the undecided across the country to vote for the PDP presidential candidate,” he stated.

Ologbondiyan added that it was clear that no candidate has the political muscle and national acceptability to stop Abubakar at the first ballot.

‘Our campaign is therefore unfazed knowing that majority of Nigerians across the nation are in consensus to elect Abubakar as the next President of our country.

“This is particularly, given his proven capacity, competence, political will and national acceptability to provide leadership at this critical time of our national history.”

He urged Nigerians to remain united and focused in rallying with Abubakar in the collective mission to rescue and rebuild the nation.(NAN)