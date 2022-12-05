

John Alechenu, Abuja



The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to privatize the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna Refineries in order to generate funds for development if elected President come 2023.



Atiku spoke during the Lagos PDP Presidential rally, on Monday.



He also pleaded with voters in Lagos to end the rule of one family by voting for the PDP candidate, “Jandor” for Governor, as well state and National Assembly positions.



According to him, the All Progressives Congress has been lying to the people of Lagos State claiming that its Presidential candidate was responsible for the development of Lagos.



He said, “ On my own part, if you elect me as your president, I said and I promised by the grace of God that I am going to set aside $10 billion so that we can empower our young men and women in small medium enterprises.



“People were asking me where I am going to get the money. If I privatise the Port Harcourt refinery, Warri refinery, and Kaduna refinery I will get the money.



“So, let me also promise you if you elect me we are going to restructure this country, what do we mean by restructuring? We will give your state and local government more power and resources. It is up to you to hold them responsible.



“Therefore the people of Lagos it is high time you take your destiny into your own hands for your own future, not for the future of one family. For in the last 23 years you are governed by one family. It is your right and your duty to take over that governance and hand it over to yourselves that is what the PDP stands for.



“The Federal Government built the Second Mainland Bridge; the Federal Government rebuilt the old Carter Bridge, built the Third Mainland Bridge, rebuilt the Agege-Ikorodu motor road, rebuild Ikorodu road, and all the major roads connecting Island and Mainland.



“Now, the APC government has been telling you lies that they develop Lagos they are lying to you, therefore it is time to for you the people of Lagos to liberate yourself from a family government to a people’s government led by Jandor.“

