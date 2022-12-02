By Gabriel Olawale

The Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress, APC has reiterated its commitment to grassroots engagement and mobilisation of voters as an important step to victory ahead of the general elections in 2023.

This was according to the Director of the Community Support Directorate of the PCC, Dr. Abdullahi Mai Agogo on Wednesday during the inauguration of the Directorate in Abuja.

Agogo emphasised the key role of the community in an election, while also expressing the readiness of the directorate to connect with Nigerians in nooks and crannies of the country to mobilise support for its candidate, Bola Tinubu.

“Politics is local. Therefore politics is about community mobilizations and sensitizations. Among the mandate of the directorate is to mobilize the community based on grassroots mobilization volunteers. I am encouraged to see many such groups reprsented here today,” he said.

“I want to assure you that you will be the bedrock upon which the campaign will be built and election will be won by the grace of God. We would use our community support to canvass votes for wards, villages, cities, states and zones of the community, we would leave no corner of Nigeria untouched by our presence, we would conduct ourselves with discipline and exemplary worthy of our party and our candidates,” Agogo said.

He expressed confidence that Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima will look out for women’s rights, provide for people living with disabilities and also create jobs for the youths.

“Our party is the party of the choice for Nigerians. Our party in respect of their hopes and aspirations, our party and our candidates stand for women’s rights and progress, stand for the yuths and what they yearn for, they will take care of people living with disabilities while we call them people with special needs.

“Our candidate will create jobs for the unemployed, youths and ensure that they get decent income to live a fulfilling livelihood.”

Agogo urged stakeholders and members of community present at the inauguration to faithfully and diligently discharge their duties at mobilizing support in their respective communities for the APC candidate.

In his remarks, the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu urged both the leadership and members of the Directorate to be mobilizers at the grassroots, stressing the importance of grassroots support in winning an election.

Adamu who was represented by his senior special adviser, Amb Usman Seriki acknowledged the role women, youths and people with disabilities play in election, restating attention on these categories of people in the community.

He said, “Community support and grassroots mobilization are the secrets to the success of all political endeavours. Elections cannot be won without the involvement of individuals, families, organizations, therefore the chairman of APC, wants us to be the mobilizers, to be the aggregators, and to be the people who would sensitize the public to come out and vote on the day of the elections.

“He is aware that there are ten million newly registered voters. These ten million comprise mostly of women and young people and also persons with disabilities. The national chairman is deeply appreciative of the role of women in the campaign rallies and in the elections.

“He wants women to be in the vanguard of the campaigns, and to mobilize households, villages and wards for them to come out and vote. He also appreciates the role of young people, the youths, in the party’s activities and also mobilization of communities. He is also mindful of the contributions of people with disabilities who are working behind the scenes, mostly in very difficult circumstances to ensure that they are seen and their voices are heard in the campaign and elections.”

