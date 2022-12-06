Portugal ran out 6-1 winners against Switzerland to complete the quarter-final line up for the 2022 World Cup.

Morocco had earlier in the day defeated Spain 3-0 on penalties, after a goalless 120 minutes, to become only the fourth African country to reach the quater-final stage of a World Cup.

See full quarter line-up below

Friday (9/12/22)

Education City Stadium, Doha

Croatia v Brazil – 4 PM

Lusail Stadium, Doha

Netherlands v Argentina – 8 PM

Saturday (10/12/22)

Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

Morocco v Portugal – 4 PM

Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

England v France – 8 PM