Vice Chancellor, OAU, Prof. Someone Bamire during the press conference.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Not less than 130 students of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, Osun state bagged first class degrees at the institution’s 46th convocation programmes.

Addressing journalists at the University campus in Ile-Ife on Monday, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Someone Bamire, disclosed that the school has a total of 5,852 graduates for it 2022 convocation ceremonies.

According to the Vice Chancellor, In Bachelor Degrees, classified, we have One Hundred and Thirty (130) in First Class (Honours), while One Thousand, Three Hundred and Twenty Three made 2nd class (Honours, Upper Division).

“In the 2nd class (Honours, Lower division) we have 1,991 graduands and in the 3rd class (Honours) category, we have 636 while 34 graduands are on a pass category. In all, we have 4,114 graduands in this Bachelor degrees, classified.

“However, in the Bachelor degrees, unclassified, which comprises graduands from the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, Faculty of Clinical Sciences and, of course, Faculty of Dentistry. Even graduands from our centre for Distance Learning also falls within this category.

“In this group, we have 7 graduands who have Pass with Honours, while 28 falls within Pass with Distinction. 444 made it under Pass with Credit and 486 are with Pass. In these make us to have 965 under this unclassified category.

“For the postgraduate graduands, we have 17 under postgraduate Diploma, 403 under Professional Masters and 200 under Master with Research Thesis. While we have 20 under Masters of Philosophy, the total number of our Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) graduands is 61. In all, we have 712 graduands under this category.

“May I also inform you that non-degree Diplomas in the Faculty of Administration, Faculty of Arts and Faculty of Education, are as follow; We have 2 with Distinction, 25 with upper credit and 34 with lower credit.”

While commending the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, for suspending its industrial action, he said the University placed priority on the welfare of its students, hence, the decision to hold the convocation after the university senate had approved the results.