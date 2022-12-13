Katsina—Terrorists have abducted at least 13 worshippers during an attack on a mosque in Maigamji, Funtua LGA of Katsina.

Gambo Isah, police spokesperson in the state, confirmed the development, yesterday.

The terrorists were said to have invaded the mosque in large numbers and fired at the worshippers who were forced to flee for safety.

Isah said the incident occurred on Saturday night when the worshippers were observing the last prayer of the day.

He said the terrorists shot at the imam and another worshipper who both sustained injuries, adding that six among the 13 kidnapped persons have been rescued by the security operatives.

The spokesperson said: “It’s true. Two persons were injured. They kidnapped 13 so far and we are still looking for them. Six among the kidnapped persons have been rescued by the combined efforts of the police vigilante.

“The attack happened in Maigamji in Funtua LGA. It happened on Saturday night when the worshippers were praying inside the mosque, that was the last Ishai prayer.

“The terrorists attacked them inside the mosque and shot at the chief imam and one other. They both sustained injuries and have been taken to the Funtua General Hospital. They are both in stable condition.”

Owing to the repeated onslaught of terrorists, many communities in the northern region have been deserted with residents displaced.