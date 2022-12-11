By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

UNIDENTIFIED gunmen, Friday, invaded the Ughelli Central Mosque 2, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, inflicting gunshot injuries on 11 persons.

Though the circumstances surrounding the incident were hazy at press time, sources said the gunmen stormed the mosque at about 6am and unleashed hostility on the victims.

“They came with Sienna vehicle and shot sporadically injuring scores of Muslim faithful. They wounded over 11 persons with various degrees of injuries while they were rushed to the Ughelli General Hospital”, a source said.

The development caused pandemonium in the area with panic stricken residents scampering for safety as sounds of gunshots rented the air.

A dependable security source however said the incident may have resulted from an internal discord among some Muslim faithful in the area.

“I think they are having an internal disagreement among themselves because the people that came did not come with the mind of killing anyone. Maybe they just came to make a statement”, the security source said.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Bright Edafe, confirmed the attack, saying about 11 were hospitalized with bullet wounds.

Reacting to the incident, a foremost Muslim leader in the state Alhaji Mumakai-Unagha condemned the attack on the Muslim faithful describing it as too frequent in recent times.

He stated that “almost two years ago, the former secretary of Delta State Council for Islamic Affairs Mallam Musa Ugasa was brutally murdered on his way from the mosque where he had gone to offer his prayer.”

Mumakai-Unagha, a former presidential aspirant urged the state security agencies to intensify effort in tracking the assailants, saying “Muslims in the area go about their normal daily businesses devoid of troublemaking.”

