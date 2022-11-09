A man has been arrested after eggs were thrown at the King and Queen Consort during a visit to York.

A protester was restrained by police as crowds gathered at Micklegate Bar, the traditional royal entrance into the city, to greet the couple.

The 23-year-old was heard to shout “this country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was restrained.

Read Also: King Charles III escapes being hit with eggs during York visit

The man, a University of York student, was held on suspicion of a public order offence and remains in custody.

People in the crowd started chanting “God save the King” and “shame on you” at the demonstrator.

The incident occurred on the second day of an official royal visit to Yorkshire, during which the King and Queen Consort later travelled to Doncaster.

The university said it was “appalled” by the images and would be reviewing the incident in line with its misconduct procedures.

The royal couple were being welcomed by city leaders in York when several eggs were thrown at them as the protester booed the pair.

Charles continued shaking hands with dignitaries including the Lord Mayor as the eggs flew in his direction, pausing briefly to look at the cracked shells on the ground.

The eggs missed the King and Queen Consort and they were ushered away. Several officers were seen restraining a man on the ground behind temporary fencing set up for the King’s visit.

Boos from the protester could be heard as crowds gathered to greet the King, who is visiting the city to unveil a statue of his late mother Witness Kim Oldfield, owner of the Blossom Street Gallery, said she was standing in the doorway of her shop “enjoying” the couple’s arrival when she heard “some booing and eggs flying”.

“I glanced across, [saw] the police just descended on the barrier and tried to drag this chap over the top. “About five eggs he’d managed to send. “Camilla sort of flinched a little bit when the booing started but they [police] quelled it really quickly.

“Just a shame they spoilt what was a lovely moment.”

Charles appeared unfazed as he continued greeting the crowds in a traditional ceremony which saw the sovereign officially welcomed to the city of York by the Lord Mayor.

The ceremony was last carried out by his late mother Queen Elizabeth II in 2012.

The King and Queen Consort had visited York to unveil a statue of Her Majesty at York Minster, the first to be installed since her death. (BBC)

