…releases EP tracklist with 10 songs featuring queen of Dancehall, Spice, Phyno, Bisa Kdei, Zlatan, British-Nigerian singer, Lemar etc

Internationally acclaimed multi award-winning musician, Yemi Alade, has announced the track listing for her soon-to-be-released third EP, ‘African Baddie’, to be available via Effyzzie Music. The 10-track project features collaborations with world-rated musicians such as the queen of Dancehall Spice, Phyno, Bisa Kdei, Zlatan, Bramsito, Joe Dwẻt File, and British Nigerian singer, Lemar. Set to be released this weekend on December 2, the body of work, according to Yemi Alade, is titled ‘African Baddie’.

Speaking on her new EP to Nigerian Tribune, Yemi Alade said, “I’m an African ‘Baddie’, but that doesn’t mean I don’t have emotions. Every woman can relate to all the moods in this EP. One minute, we are begging a man not to hurt us again and the next we’re in front of the mirror reminding ourselves who is really in control.”

On the EP, Yemi Alade guides fans through different moods, while also navigating between new genres with ease; Dancehall, Highlife, and Afrobeats are all represented in her latest body of work.

“This new EP is special to me” she said. “Everyone will be able to resonate with different songs to put them in various moods. There is a song for every person on ‘African Baddie. The vibe flows into one another and I am happy to take my audience on a musical journey with each song”.

Songs on the EP include ‘Pounds & Dollars’ featuring Phyno, ‘Overload’, ‘Jo Jo’ featuring Bisa Kdei, ‘Baddie’, ‘Ikebe featuring Zlatan, ‘DjeDje’ featuring Bramsito, ‘Get Down’ featuring British-Nigerian singer, Lemar, ‘My Man’ (French Version) featuring Joe Dwẻt File, ‘Bubble It’ featuring Spice and ‘Begging’.

Preceding the release of ‘African Baddie’, she had dropped the song ‘Bubble It’ featuring Spice which amassed over six million views on Youtube, bumping the Nigerian singer into over 20 million views on Tik Tok.

‘African Baddie’ follows Yemi’s Grammy award-winning contributions to Angelique Kidjo’s ‘Mother Nature’ album earlier this year and Beyonce’s ‘BLACK IS KING’ of 2021. For Yemi, this EP garners the same level of attention and recognition, capturing her versatility as an international artiste.

She will be celebrating the release of her EP in Lagos this Friday and in Abuja at the Bature Brewery on Sunday.

With four albums, soon to be three EPs under her belt, with hits such as ‘Johnny’, ‘Ferrari’, ‘Na Gode’ and ‘Bum Bum’ and as one of the first females in the genre to hit over 100 million views on YouTube and over one million dedicated subscribers, Yemi Alade is arguably the top female Afropop artiste on the African continent. Beyond the studio, she continues to impact the entertainment world, donning titles such as composer, actress, and producer.

Yemi Alade is a BET Awards 2015 and 2016 nominee for ‘Best International Act Africa’, a two-time nominee MOBO Awards for ‘Best International Act’ 2014 and 2015, winner ‘MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) for Best Female 2015 and 2016.

RELATED NEWS