Australian player, Mitchell Duke celebrates his goal against Tunisia

By Biodun Busari

Carthage Eagles of Tunisia are on the verge of crashing out of the FIFA 2022 World Cup tournament in Qatar as they lost 0-1 to Australia in their second group D match on Saturday.

The Aussies who lost 1-4 to France in the opener secured important three points when Mitchell Duke got a header in 23 minutes of the game.

Tunisia’s loss has left them with one point at the bottom of the group which they managed during their goalless draw against Denmark on Tuesday.

If the North Africans want to advance to the knock-out stage, they will have to beat defending champions, France, in their next game on Wednesday with massive goals, a task that seems impossible.

As it stands, no African team in the tournament has performed excellently except Senegal’s 3-1 win against the hosts, Qatar yesterday.

