By Seyifunmi Awobiyi
Mario Ferri, the Italian who ran onto the World Cup pitch wearing a T-shirt in support of Ukraine and Iranian women has said that invading the pitch was no offence as he did it for a ‘good cause’.
Ferri, who calls himself “The Falcon”, was arrested for carrying a rainbow flag onto the pitch to protest against Qatar rules against the LGBTQ community.
The 35-year-old has, however, been released from police custody with no consequences attached.
Ferri actually protested for three things simultaneously.
Read Also: I’ll soon reveal my presidential candidate — Wike
I’ll soon reveal my presidential candidate — Wike
Senegal edge Ecuador, become first African nation to qualify for Round of 16
On the front of his T-shirt “save Ukraine” was embedded on it and at the back of the same shirt “respect for Iranian Women” was written. Lastly, he was holding a rainbow flag that represented LGBTQ.
Defending his action after his release, Ferri wrote on Instagram, “Breaking the rules if it’s done for a good cause is never a crime.”