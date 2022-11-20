Asamoah Gyan

By Emmanuel Okogba

Former Black Stars of Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan rates the 2022 World Cup group stage clash against Uruguay as the most important for his country, considering their history.

Ghana were on the verge of history in 2010 – becoming the first African team to reach the semi final of a senior World Cup, before Luis Suarez struck. A header from a corner kick headed for the back of the net was delibrately handled on the goal line by Suarez, and although he got sent off, Gyan failed to convert the resulting spot-kick before Uruguay triumphed on penalites.

“Everyone in Ghana is waiting for the game against Uruguay because of what happened in 2010. We feel like it is our opportunity to get a revenge.” Gyan said as a co-anchor on a SuperSport World Cup show.

While Suarez is still active and will most definitely feature against Ghana, Gyan is retired and will only participate as an TV analyst.

Ghana will meet Uruguay in their last Group H game on December 2.

