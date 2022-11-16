By Efosa Taiwo

Argentina have capped off their 2022 World Cup preparations in style after seeing off United Arab Emirates 5-0 in a friendly in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

An early opener from Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez and a brace from Angel Di Maria put the two-time world champions in control before Lionel Messi added a fourth and his 91st goal for Argentina before the half-time whistle.

Joaquin Correa then came off the bench to complete the rout for Argentina’s fifth in the second half in what was a statement victory for Lionel Scaloni’s side ahead of the World Cup.

The victory also extends the La Albaceleste’s unbeaten record to 36 matches.

Argentina will now head to Qatar on a high note as they look to prosecute matches in Group C where they are drawn to face Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia.

RELATED NEWS