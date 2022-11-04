….Donates N100m to victims of Kogi flood

By Kingsley Omonobi

Lokoja—Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has assured the people of Kogi State that he will ensure the state gets all that is due to the people, when he is elected President of Nigeria.

Appreciating the tumultuous crowd that trooped into Lokoja from all over Kogi State to demonstrate support and solidarity for him and the presidential running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, he promised that the voice and demands of Kogi people would be heard loud and clear, not only in the campaign council, but also in the incoming APC administration.

The APC presidential flagbearer, who spoke, yesterday, in Lokoja, in a speech delivered on his behalf by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, also donated N100 million to victims of Kogi flood.

He pledged that building on the successes of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, his incoming administration would work assiduously to confront security, revamp the economy, target double-digit GDP, increase megawatts of electricity to power the industries, businesses and homes, and empower the people through creation of jobs, affordable loans and mortgages, among others.

The crowd, led by Governor Bello, closed the solidarity walk at the Kogi State APC Campaign Secretariat.

The speech, titled: ‘Message of Appreciation to Kogi State People’, read in part: “Your Excellency, Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello, the National Coordinator for Youths in our Presidential Campaign Council, Your Excellency, Deputy Governor Edward David Onoja, members of the State Executive Council, Distinguished Kogites.

”I extend my warmest greetings to you all. I appreciate this tumultuous crowd. You have all gathered here to demonstrate your support and solidarity for me and our Presidential Running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and of course for your hardworking Governor, who I always referred to as my son.

“Let me assure you that Kogi State will occupy a right of place in our administration. You are the Confluence State. You are important to us in the APC and the country.

“Apart from the presence of your Governor, Yahaya Bello, in the Presidential Campaign Council, one of your sons, James Abiodun Faleke, is also the Secretary of our Campaign Council.”

