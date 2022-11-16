2nd left, Delta State APGA Governorship Candidate, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, receiving a copy of a Campaign Manifesto from the APGA House of Reps Candidate, Isoko Fed Constituency, Silas Buowe during the flag off and unveiling of his campaign team, while Chief Great Ogboru and George Timinimi, Delta South Senatorial Candidate looks on

By Etop Ekanem

The Delta State governorship candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Great Ogboru has said if the Bimodal Voters’ Accreditation System, BVAS, was in place in 2015 and 2019 general elections, Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, would have lost all her elections.

He assured Deltans that there is no room for riggers in the 2023 general elections, saying every vote will count through the aid of the BVAS.

Ogboru who stated this during the flag-off and unveiling of the campaign team of the House of Representatives candidate of APGA, Silas Buowe for Isoko federal constituency, said election riggers didn’t know that the BVAS will become the instrument of protecting your franchise and ensuring that your votes count.

He said: “If we had had the BVAS in place in 2015 or 2019, PDP would have lost all her elections in Delta state. So we are hopeful that all APGA candidates will win all their elections across the state with the new electoral act 2022.

“We are confident that Isoko nation will give us their votes. I remember when we had the Pineapple revolution, we made Okiemute Essien a member of the House of Assembly, and this time I believe that we will do it again and instead of having only one member, we will clear all the positions.

“Therefore, I congratulate Isoko people for putting in place your campaign team. Like we have done in time past, we shall do it again but this time our votes will count and Delta State will be liberated. I thank those of you who have been in this train for several years.

“Thank you for your sacrifices and perseverance, your pains, tears, prayers, and all that you have put in the past. But God’s time is the best, and we are certain because if they know there will be a day like this, they would not have done what they did because under their nose we shall flourish and they will diminish.”

Earlier, the APGA House of Representatives candidate, Isoko federal constituency, Silas Buowe, described Ogboru and James Ibori as the only two exceptional leaders that have made people in the history of the state politics.

While commending Ogboru for giving them the opportunity to run in APGA, he urged the entire Isoko people will support him to succeed as the next governor of the state come 2022.

