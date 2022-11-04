By Ayobami Okerinde

As the 2022 World Cup draws nearer in Qatar, national teams are preparing for what will be an unusual and unprecedented tournament. The 2022 World Cup has no doubt raised eyebrows over timing, as it will be the first World Cup to be held during or between an active football season as against the traditional June/July every four years.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be the first edition of the Mundial to be held in the middle east and the 22nd edition in total since the inaugural edition in 1930. Major leagues across the world will go on break from 12 November 2022, which leaves players, coaches, and participating teams about one week to prepare for the competition.

One noticeable thing about the World Cup, especially in the last two editions is the trend of defending champions bowing out of the next edition in the group stage. The Winner’s Curse started in 2014 when Spain was ousted from the competition in the group stage. After winning its first-ever World Cup on the soil of Africa, in South Africa in 2010 defeating the Netherlands 1-0 in extra time, Spain went to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with high hopes as the also the defending champions of the Euros and Runners up of the Confederations Cup.

Spain was drawn in group B, alongside Netherlands, Chile, and Australia. In a revenge mission, the Netherlands defeated Spain 5-1 in the opening game of the group, Spain then went on to lose 2-0 to Chile, before winning the last game 3-0 against Australia. The win wasn’t enough as Spain finished 3rd on the table amassing 3 points and a -3 goal difference.

Germany similarly won the 2014 World Cup to Spain, by defeating Argentina 1-0 in extra time through a Mario Gotze late goal. The Germans were drawn into group F alongside Mexico, Sweden, and South Korea. Germany lost the opening game 1-0 to Mexico, defeated Sweden 2-1, and lost the final game of the group 2-0 to South Korea. Germany ended the tournament as the last-placed team in the group with 3points and a -2 goal difference. France went on to win the tournament 4-2 against Croatia in the final.

The preparation and events surrounding the French National team have shown that the winner’s curse might strike again. France has failed in what could be its real test for readiness for the World Cup as they finished 3rd in the standings of the UEFA Nations League, in a group consisting of Croatia, Denmark, and Austria. The team also has major injury concerns about players like Raphael Varane, Ngolo Kante, and Paul Pogba who are set to miss the World Cup. These players were pivotal and played a big role in France’s triumph in 2018.

The team also has been washed with off-the-pitch issues following claims by Matthias Pogba, brother of Paul Pogba, on using witchcraft on a national teammate, Kylian Mbappe, who is also not having a good time off-the-pitch. The squad will be boosted with the return of Karim Benzema, the reigning best player in the world, who missed the 2018 World Cup through suspension from the national team. There are also youngsters like Edouardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Christopher Nkuku, who will be hoping to impress during the tournament.

France are drawn into group D alongside Australia, Denmark, and Tunisia.

