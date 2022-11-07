By Egufe Egufe, Port Harcourt

RIVERS State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Chris Finebone, has said there is hardly any reason to respond to Ned Nwoko’s call for the dismissal of Governor Nyesom Wike from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because the thought was a product of an inconsequential bystander.

Finebone responded, Monday night, in Port Harcourt after Nwoko, Delta North PDP’s senatorial candidate, said Wike should be expelled from the party.

Also, another aide to Governor Wike opined that Nwoko was too much of a bystander to attract Rivers State Governor’s response to his (Nwoko) unguarded attack.

Finebone said: “Such puerile comments by Ned Woko is not strange.

“I suspect a major disorder that comes with several bizarre behaviours. It’s one of the worst afflictions in life.”

A top aide to Wike, who doesn’t want to be named, told Vanguard: “Ned Nwoko? The name doesn’t ring any bell in PDP.

“He’s just a bystander who knows nothing about the inner workings of the PDP at the highest level. It’s not enough to claim being a big man.

“I bet no one will take him serious, but we dare anyone who thinks otherwise to grant his wishful thinking.

“People must stop taking the G-5 leading the call for equity and fairness in PDP as some selfish joke of key agitators.

“Nwoko is not a factor in PDP politics. But the governor knows he (Nwoko) is being used to disparage him.

“But as we say in local parlance, ‘he no reach’. Wike or Rivers PDP will not glorify an insignificant order.”

Vanguard News

