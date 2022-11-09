Bola Tinubu

By Miftaudeen Raji

Spokesperson of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo has dismissed allegations that the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was indicted in the trending US case.

Keyamo made this assertion during an interview with Channels TV’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

The APC campaign spokesperson was reacting to a statement by critics from Labour Party, LP claiming that Tinubu was indicted in the US case.

Acccordin to Keyamo, they went of the rail by saying the APC presidential candidate was indicted.

“There can not be an indictment if Asiwaju is not a defender or was not a defendant to that case. I repeat it for the Umpteenth time, I don’t want to sound like a broken record here. Asiwaju was not a party to that case.

“It was just an account that was sued not him. It was account in his name that was sued so how could you indict him if there was no account?” he added.

When asked how many accounts were involved, Keyamo simply said ten accounts in three banks.

He stated further, “Not in one person’s name. There were ones linked to his mother. He took responsibility for all of them because they were all Tinubu family. His mother was there, his company was there, his brother was there.

“At the end of the day, they now pleaded with him that please don’t come against us if it was found that we wrongly seized your accounts in the first place.”

Keyamo challenged the public to look that paragraph 6: page 2 of the settlement signed by the lawyers.

He stressed that the lawyers were appealing to Tinubu not to come against them on the case.

“It was him (Tinubu) giving them indemnity. It was not the other way round by them telling him go and sin no more. He (Tinubu) was the one telling them go and sin no more. The documents are there before Nigerians to read,” he said.

