Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has described the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi as the best candidate for Nigeria.

Ortom made this assertion when Obi paid him a visit in Makurdi, the Benue state capital after visiting flood victims in the state.

According to Ortom, Obi is one of the finest presidential candidates for the 2023 general elections.

Ortom noted that Obi has the capacity to liberate Nigeria from economic and security challenges.

He said, “If Nigeria needs to make a choice, you are one of the finest candidates that we have in this country. In terms of education, in terms of character, in terms of performance, in terms of reaching out, in terms of being a pan-Nigerian, in terms of industrialisation, passion to ensure that our country is liberated from where we are; out of insecurity to security, and out of economic woes to economic vibrancy and out of lack to adequate social life, you have the capacity to make things work.”

Ortom said party or ethnicity should not be considerations in the February presidential election, but the capacity of a candidate to deliver Nigeria from “the mess.”

He further stated, “And Peter Obi from your antecedents, you have the capacity. If I were God, I would have said everything but I am not God.”

Ortom said noboby of structure can stop whoever God decides to be Nigeria’s next President.

“If I were not in PDP, Peter Obi would have been my candidate but I am in PDP, that is my handicap but my prayers are with you.”

Obi had earlier said the ‘deal’ he has with some aggrieved PDP governors including Ortom is to achieve a better Nigeria.

Recall that Ortom alongside Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) have consistently made calls for the resignation of PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu as a precondition to support PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The five governors have since boycotted Atiku’s rallies.

It is not clear, however, whether the aggrieved PDP governors will support Obi or Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

