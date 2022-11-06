Atiku Abubakar

By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has said he is not worried about the popularity of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi.

Atiku stated this in an interview with the Voice of America (VOA) during the week.

He said, “Absolutely not, it doesn’t worry me, because the demography of the youth varies from region to region, and it is not in all regions of the country that the preponderance of the youth is moving towards Labour in South or South-East.”

Meanwhile, spokesman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Dino Melaye has reiterated that Obi can not win election, saying the euphoria of his ‘Obidient’ supporters is already dying.

Melaye made this assertion while addressing journalists in Abuja on Saturday.

He said, “By January, it will go down more, because people will realize that it is going to be a wasted vote, people will realize that he (Peter Obi) cannot become president, people will realize that voting for Peter is voting for Tinubu, so that is why I’m having a clarion call on Peter Obi, gentleman, progressive minded, sound, to in the interest of this country for his tomorrow, he should give his today and come back home to support his elder brother and mentor,” he said.

According to Melaye, Obi has no national spread to emerge as President of Nigeria in 2023.

The Atiku campaign spokesperson urged Obi to return to the PDP.

Melaye asked Obi to work for the emergence of Atiku Abubakar because “Nigerians cannot afford another four years an APC administration that will “continue with insecurity, kidnapping, banditry, rise in the price of goods and commodities in this country.”

He said, “Nigerians must know that any vote for Peter Obi is a vote for APC. Because Peter Obi cannot make it. So, anybody that is voting for Labour Party is actually voting for Tinubu. Anybody that is campaigning for Peter Obi is actually praying and working for Tinubu to become the President.

“If you are voting for Peter, you are depleting the votes of PDP because Peter cannot make it. Labour Party only fielded 30 out of 109 candidates for the Senate, so who is going to protect the votes of labor party, when even fielding candidates for 109 senatorial districts, they could not. ”

Melaye added that no ethnic champion has ever made it as president of Nigeria.

