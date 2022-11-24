The Lagos State PDP Deputy Governorship Candidate, Ms Funke Akindele, on Wednesday said she joined politics to give hope to masses, especially women and children.

Akindele, in her ongoing grassroots engagement with residents, at Eleko Community, Ibeju-Lekki, said that she decided to be part of the race to save the state from “bad governance.”

The popular Nollywood actress said: “Nobody is happy with what is happening in Lagos State at the moment. If the people fail to find solutions to it, things will soon go very bad.

“This was why I joined the governorship candidate of the PDP in the state, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor, so that we can repair the state.

“We want to secure the future of our children and it starts now. They said so many things, when I wanted to come out, but I did not answer them because they know that the state will be better if we get into office .

“We cannot allow our women to suffer or our youths to become bad boys because unemployment has led many of them to crimes.

“We don’t want to breed illiterates and we want our children to be better than us. We have been under the current party for 23 years with nothing to show for it. Our hospitals are not well equipped and our roads are so bad and flood is wreaking havoc in our communities.”

She promised that the PDP government would recognise women and provide healthcare, education, transportation and other amenities for the people, if elected in 2023.

According to him, the PDP governorship candidate came from a humble background and used to wear torn uniforms, hence he understood the plights of the ordinary people.

“I have also suffered before God helped me. Our PVC is our power, we are tired of this government. Let us go out in February and March 2023 and vote for the PDP. Let us defeat them with our votes.

“They (the APC-led government) banned Okada (commercial motorcycles) without finding out how the people would survive. They ought to regulate your activities rather than coming up with all forms of ticketing.

“We will regulate your activities and put proper structures in place. We will empower the youths after training them. We will take care of widows by giving them empowerment and loans. What are we doing for our fathers too,” she said.

A former chairman of the party in the area, Mr Olusola Eruobodo, said at the event that the people in the area were ready to vote for all PDP candidates.

He said that the community had not been connected with electricity for over 12 years.

“We want a government that will take care of us,” Eruobodo said.

Recall that Adediran and Akindele, who began their grassroots engagement and ward tour on Oct.19, have met with several stakeholders and toured markets to seek traders’ support for their ambition.

The campaign train has so far visited all wards in Alimosho, Badagry, Ojo, Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos Mainland and Epe Local Government Areas of LagosState. (NAN)

