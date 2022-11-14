By Rotimi Ojomoyela

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Wole Olanipekun, over the weekend explained why the constitution amendment bill is stalemated.

The legal Luminary said the delay in the passage of the amendment bill in some states, is because of the governors’ insistence that the State Police must be approved for states to stem the rising waves of insurgency, killings and kidnapping of Nigerians.

Olanipekun said that the constitutional amendment is another opportunity to get the nation secured, federated and democratised.

Disappointed at the resistance to true federalism by some sections of the country, Olanipekun described the present arrangement as an aberration and anti democratic, saying the system will keep Nigeria perpetually underdeveloped.

The Legal Icon spoke in his Ikere Ekiti countryhome, on Saturday, while presenting over N30 million cash gift to students, youths, aged and widows, to mark the 2022 edition of Wole Olanipekun Scholarship and Empowerment Schemes.

Speaking about the state of the nation, Olanipekun said; “We are having this stalemate in the Constitution Amendment because some governors expressed reservations that they will only accept the passage if State Police is approved. That is, something like state autonomy.”

RELATED NEWS