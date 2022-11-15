Razer incorporation is a tech company that designs develops and sells gaming hardware and software. They also sell consumer electronics and financial services. They are the creators of the very popular razer gold gift cards.

What Are Razer Gold Gift Cards?

They are digital assets that serve as unified virtual credits at Razer. These credits can be used to purchase games, videos, and other downloadable content on Razer when redeemed.

There are over thirty thousand games and other exciting content on Razer so you are never short of options.

How To Identify Razer Gold Gift Cards

The major colors of Razer are Green, Black, and Gold. And their amounts range from $10 – $1000.

Error Prompts Associated With Razer Gold Gift Cards

Sadly, all good things have setbacks. The Razer Gold gift card is not excluded from the list. On rare occasions, when you try to redeem your gift card you may get some error prompts. These are the list of things that could have caused it.

“Failed to Reload.”

If you get the “Failed to Reload” error, it means you may have either

Inputted an incorrect pin

Entered the wrong details. For example; The serial number rather than the pin

Or using a different region’s Razer Gold wallet.

2. The gift card is already redeemed:

For you to get the “The gift card is already redeemed” error message, it simply means that it has been used before the initial attempt.

This digital asset can do tons of things on the platform. So much, so that the average user or a newbie might even become overwhelmed, or might have been underutilizing the gift card due to lack of information. Here are 5 Games and services you can purchase with your Razer Gold Gift Card.

5 Top Things You Can Do With Your Razer Gold Gift Card

1. Persona 5 Royal: Persona 5 is the sixth installment from the series. Persona is a role-playing video game created by ATLUS which takes place in Tokyo and is about a student in high school who moves to a new school after being falsely accused of assault. In this new school, he makes a couple of new friends and they begin a vigilante to protect society.

If you love adventure this game is definitely for you.

2. Buy Google Play Gift Cards: You would be excited to know that you can use your digital assets to buy google play gift cards. This is not an orthodox activity or even a possibility for other digital assets.

Google play gift cards, serve as alternative methods of payment that can be used to purchase digital products on the platform, Such as; music, books, apps, etc.

If you use both platforms, you can now kill 1 bird with 2 stones.

3. Elden Ring: This game was created by Hidetaka Miyazaki And George R. R. Martin. You control a customized character on a mission to restore Elden Ring and become the new Elden Lord. You roam in the open world and there are elements provided for battle. Weapons, spells, horses, and crafts.

4. Playstation Gift Cards: With Razer, PlayStation is more of a collaboration than a competition. You can use your digital asset to purchase PlayStation gift cards.

Playstation gift cards can serve as an additional method of payment that can be used to buy both software and hardware assets at the brand.

5. God of War Ragnarok: God of War Ragnarok was released on the 9th of November, 2022. Both Kratos and his son have grown and matured in this game. The location is still in the Nurse environment and includes Atreus. Kratos and Atreus seek out the Nurse God of war to collaborate with him to help defeat Odin and the other enemies at Asgard.

Bonus

Neon White: In this captivating game, you have to remove all the demons in heaven and send them back. It is your second chance at going to heaven. You come from hell and are sent to heaven to compete with other demon slayers, if you are the best, you get to remain.

There are still numerous games, services, and other entertainment content you can get on the platform. However, what you may not know is that outside Razer your gift card can still be of use to you.

What Else Can I Do With My Razer Gold Gift Card?

There is an opportunity for you to sell your Razer gold gift card for cash. As much as this digital asset can perform a lot of activities, it is still not as generally acceptable and resourceful as cash in your account can be. If you are ever low on money, or currently do not need your gift card, your best option is to sell it for cash.

Where Can I Sell My Razer Gold Gift Card For Cash in Nigeria ?

The best possible place to sell Razer Gold Gift card in Nigeria is Cardtonic. This is a modern-day gift card trading platform that allows you to sell your razer gold and other gift cards at the best gift card rates and guarantees fast payouts 24/7.

How Can I Get Started?

Simply download the application from either Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

The next step is to Register on the platform

One Time Registration

To register, all you need to do is provide certain details. Such as; Your full name, email address, bank account number, etc. After this, you would receive a verification mail and then can proceed to trade on the platform.

The Trading Process

Once you open the application,

Tap the “Trade gift cards” icon Scroll and select “Razer Gold gift cards” in the category option Under the Subcategory section, click on the exact type of razer gold gift card that you are selling. For example; USA Razer Gold Gift Card (50 and above) Type in the amount of your digital asset Upload the image/s Submit your trade.

Although all this is straightforward, if you have any questions regarding trading on Cardtonic, you can get in touch with a representative either by E-mail ([email protected]), a WhatsApp message to 07060502770 or you can use the Live Chat option available.

The Razer Gold gift card grants you an endless world of opportunities from entertainment to cash rewards. There is always something exciting to do with them.

