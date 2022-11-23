—As FEC Okays new Anti-corruption Strategy Document

—Expresses disappointment over budget padding

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Federal Government on Wednesday said it has recovered $1 billion being looted fund from the inception of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration till date.

The Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, stated this while briefing State House correspondentsat the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Malami affirmed that the recovered assets had been deployed to various sectors of the economy including poverty alleviation.

He announced the Council’s approval of the new Anti-corruption Strategy Document to strengthen anti-graft fight in the country.

The Minister also expressed government’s concern over cases of budget padding, describing it as worrisome, adding that every necessary measure would be explored to address it.

