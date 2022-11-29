By Biodun Busari

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi cannot debate with its counterpart in the ruling party, Bola Tinubu.

APC said it would rather send one of Tinubu’s media aides to have a debate with Obi, after he must have presented his manifesto and showed his political feats as a former governor of Anambra state.

A spokesperson of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo made this known while accusing Obi of not showing his manifesto to Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Keyamo, then, gave conditions for the LP presidential flagbearer to fulfil before he could engage in a debate with the former Lagos state governor.

Among the conditions APC listed was that Obi should name his political mentor from the time he was governor till now.

He said if the conditions are fulfilled, the APC will send one of its spokespersons to have an open debate with Obi.

Keyamo said,”They have no manifesto, so what are we debating? What documents are we comparing? He said Nigerians should depend on what is inside his brain, not on any document.

“So, Asiwaju will then be debating with what? Is this campaign a joke to them? Do they think this is a Debating and Dramatic society in school?”

“Before Obi can stand shoulder to shoulder with Asiwaju to debate, he should first release a manifesto for scrutiny; then he should list his tangible achievements as Governor of Anambra State compared to the tangible achievements of Asiwaju as Governor of Lagos State.

“Then he should list those he has mentored in politics from the days of his being Governor who is still with him now; then he should tell us any political party he has either formed or partnered to form and which he still belongs to today.

“Then he should list his democratic credentials, that is what he did to contribute to the return to democracy from Military rule and what he has since done, better than Asiwaju, to sustain our democracy”.

“After all these, we shall send them one of our spokespersons to debate with him”.

