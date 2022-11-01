By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Minister of Defence, Major Gen. Basir Magashi (retd), Tuesday, said Nigeria craved for prayers from the United States government than issuance of security alerts which had confused the people.

The minister said that the terror alert had caused more public hysteria and scared Nigerians to the point of not being able to take appropriate action.

He however said that the threat was not so dire, assuring that the government through its security and intelligence agencies was on top of the situation.

Magashi spoke while defending the 2023 budget proposal of the ministry of defence before the House of Representatives committee on defence.

His disclosure was however a direct response to a question asked by the Chairman of the House committee, Hon. Babajimi Benson over that he was doing to contain the security alert recently issued by some foreign countries including the United States of America.

He said: “Other countries also are willing to do same. If you remember, yesterday, the security council met and we discussed this threat and it was believed that we will not take it lightly. We tried to verify the source of the threat or the pronouncement made by the US government. We tried to identify countries that were also interested in the same remarks made by the US government and we are of the opinion that the best way to go about it is to continue and where possible beef up security in Abuja and its contagious states, that is Nassarawa, Niger and the rest of them.

“However, we believe that there is no smoke without fire and in that regard, we were able to subject the details to our intelligence organizations and they have provided answers to those areas which the government in doubt and we realized that what we need is to be extra vigilant to prevent any activity of the bandits, from where the threat is likely, we will be able to provide enough forces that can neutralize those kinds of situations.

“I want to assure members that the government is on top of the situation. Based on security meeting and what we have on the ground, I think what we need is prayers from the United States, not giving us information that will make our citizens to be either confused or not being able to take appropriate action. And our minister of foreign affairs is taking that up to ensure that information of such nature is brought to the notice of the ministry before disseminating to the society.

“I think we are on top of the situation. The threat is not very dire and we are taking it lightly. We are doing all we can to ensure that peace and progress of Nigeria is maintained.”

On the proposed 2023 budget estimate, the minister said that N32billion was proposed.

“For 2023 appropriation, the sum of N32, 729, 171, 424 was proposed. The sum N15, 052, 063, 215 is for personnel cost. While N2, 211, 743, 819 is for overhead. The of N15, 465, 364, 390 if capital expenditure. The details being submitted for consideration is attached”, he said.

RELATED NEWS