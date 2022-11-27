By Efosa Taiwo

Argentina captain, Lionel Messi has urged his teammates not to give up after their World Cup 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday night.

The seven-time Ballon D’or winner warned of making mistakes ahead of their next game against Poland which could decide whether they will make it out of the group or not

The Paris Saint-Germain ace scored a goal and provided an assist in Argentina’s win over Mexico at the Lusail Stadium.

“We cannot give up now. We have all the finals to play, we cannot make mistakes,” Messi said at his post-match press conference.

“We knew that the response to the people would be like this, I think we complied, we have been together for a long time.

“I think that at times, especially in the second-half [against Mexico], we went back to being what we are. Now, against Poland, we’ll try to continue in this way.”

RELATED NEWS