The Clippers missed both of their best players in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in their league assignment, which ended 124 – 107.

Leonard had suffered a right ankle sprain in a win against the Utah Jazz and Paul George sustained a right hamstring tendon strain.

Meanwhile, Luke Kennard was also out with a right calf strain just as Brandon Boston, just as Moussa Diabate, and Jason Preston were all out on G League assignments.

While, there are no must-win games in the month of November, it could have been incredibly bad for their campaign if the Golden State Warriors lost to the shorthanded LA Clippers on Wednesday night.

The Golden State Warriors only have Andre Iguodala listed on their injury. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins were all out on Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans with rest, but they’re all playing tonight.

Analysts said there was truly no excuse if the Warriors had lost their game against the Clippers, because they are the healthier team. They rested basically all of their starters on Monday, and just recently suffered a 40-point blowout loss.

The team, were expected to come out extra motivated, especially against a Pacific Division rival like the LA Clippers.

The Clippers missed two of their best defenders, which pretty saw Steph Curry get his 30-piece in the Wednesday game.

One of the high points of the game was how well the Warriors’ defense performed with players like Norman Powell and Reggie Jackson.

