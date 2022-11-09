By Ada Osadebe

Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye popularly known as Mr P has sent a message to Nigerians to vote for the right candidate in the 2023 general elections.

Recall that Peter Okoye is in full support of Peter Obi’s presidential bid and had earlier trolled netizens noting that he used his hard-earned money to acquire his properties while political officeholders use the country’s money to enrich themselves.

The singer shared a photo of himself on his Instastory taking a spoonful of food with a caption that warned Nigerians against casting their ballots carelessly.

He wrote, “If you like don’t vote wisely, na you go suffer.

“Wetin concern me.”

RELATED NEWS