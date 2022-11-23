By Biodun Busari

Protests have broken out at the world’s biggest iPhone factory, Foxconn, in the city of Zhengzhou, China as hundreds of workers were seen marching on Wednesday.

Reports from the country revealed that some of the protesters were confronted by people in hazmat suits and riot police.

BBC reports that the demonstrations were hinged on controversies on a pay as policemen beat some workers.

Foxconn said it would work with staff and local government to prevent further violence.

In its statement, the phone plant said some workers had doubts about pay but that it would fulfil pay based on contracts.

It also described as “patently untrue” rumours that new recruits were being asked to share dormitories with workers who were COVID-positive.

Dormitories were disinfected and checked by local officials before new people moved in, Foxconn said.

Last month, rising COVID cases saw the manufacturing company locked down, instigating some workers to break out and go home.

The company then employed new workers with the promise of substantial bonuses.

Footage shared on a livestreaming site showed workers shouting: “Defend our rights! Defend our rights!”

“They changed the contract so that we could not get the subsidy as they had promised. They quarantine us but don’t provide food,” said one Foxconn worker during his live stream.

“If they do not address our needs, we will keep fighting.”

