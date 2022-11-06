By Ayo Onikoyi

On-the-rise actress, Victoria Nwogu has pulled off another sterling performance in a new Nollywood movie titled “Ije Awele”. Nwogu played the role of a girl that was sexually violated by the father and betrayed by the mother who covered up the act to protect the family’s name.

The movie is a story of a girl (Victoria Nwogu) who has been molested by her father (Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey) since the age of 6. She found out in her later years that her mother (Onyeka Onwenu) has known all the while and has been giving her contraceptives, covering up for her father in order to save the family’s name.

The traumatised and scarred girl began searching for answers, because “how could a mother do this to her own child? Thereafter, she set on a journey to self-discovery which led her into the arms of Jide Kene Achufusi (Swanky JKA), who showed her the meaning of true love while fighting his own demons.

The star-studded, thought-provoking project was produced by Victoria Nwogu and directed by Emeka Ojukwu with Emeka Nwokocha as the executive producer.

