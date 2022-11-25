By Miftaudeen Raji

Tinubu visits Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oboro- Gbaraun II, Aketekpe Agadagba, bags title,

Iyelawei of Gbaramatu Kingdom.

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu met with former leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo.

Tinubu, on Friday, visited Tompolo alongside traditional rulers and other Niger Delta stakeholders, where he interacted with the community on his plans ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Recall Tinubu had visited Delta State a few days ago where he addressed supporters at Warri had to come back to visit Oporoza, the ancestral headquarters of Gbaramatu Kingdom

Tinubu also visited the Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oboro- Gbaraun II, Aketekpe Agadagba, who conferred on him the title, Iyelawei of Gbaramatu Kingdom.

Addressing the Niger Delta Stakeholders held in Gbaramatu, Delta State and the Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom on his plans for the Gbaramatu community, Tinubu said, “You mentioned the issue of the deep sea port, the roads, the bridge, and the university, industrial park at Ogidigben. These are the things that came to your mind, Kabiyesi, and all of you here.

“Kabiyesi, Your Royal Highness, as I stand before you, there are few of us left running. One says he is Atiku. How many times has he been running? He’s always on the run and he’s tired. Tell him to go and sit down. Enough is enough.

“The other one, he think na statistic we go chop. He lies with arithmetics that no Indian can ever solve. To mention his name is a disgrace to me sef. I won’t mention the name. Wrong arithmetic, wrong statistics, warehouse economy. That’s not what Nigeria needs.

“Kabiyesi, Your Royal Majesty, it was a joy to find one of my own blood being part of you from Badagry. So, what else do you need? you need honesty; you need the man who knows the road. That is me.”

Tinubu, who assured that his administration would consult with the monarch regularly, said, “Our brothers here, we will embrace them for the development of the area, the community of Gbaramatu, and other associated communities – economic development, progress, jobs for our youth, a promised tomorrow that is certain.

“A renewed hope is here standing before you. And I promise, with the support of God on my team that you will live long, you will live with prosperity,” he said.

