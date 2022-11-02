File photos

The presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi on Tuesday explained the connection between himself and some aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He made the disclosure while speaking in Makurdi during a visit to Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

Obi said the only deal he has with the PDP governors is on the common interest in making Nigeria a better country.

“The only deal I have with them is that they are passionate about Nigeria,” Obi said.

He criticised the All Progressive Congress for displaying a lack of leadership during the current crisis.

Mr Obi praised Mr Ortom for confronting insecurity challenges in Benue state at personal risk and comfort.

[Full Video] Why I Made Deal With Five Aggrieved PDP Governors – Peter Obi pic.twitter.com/u3hyyGS76f — Aku-N’esi-Obi-Ike (I) (@Makavelli275) November 1, 2022

Ortom, on his part, advised Mr Obi to negotiate power with other leading presidential candidates with a commitment to serve the people.

The Governor said if he was not a member of the PDP, he would have been working for the Labour party candidate.

Some of the aggrieved PDP governors include Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Okezie Ikepeazu of Abia state, and Mr Ortom.

Recall the aforesaid governors have called for the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu to step down for a southerner based on a previous commitment.

Some believe the aggrieved PDP Governors may support Mr Obi in the 2023 presidential elections.

