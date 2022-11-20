Wike (middle) flanked by other members of the G5 governors

Five governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and some aggrieved party leaders are currently having a strategic meeting in Lagos.

The meeting may not be unconnected to agitation for the removal of the PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

G5 govs, others meet in Lagos pic.twitter.com/oqo42uIiaT — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) November 20, 2022

A source, privy to the meeting, however, said the meeting would avail the Wike and his allies the opportunity to review recent developments in the party before taking its next step.

Governor Wike and his allies are currently having a closed door meeting and are expected to brief the press later.

Those expected at the meeting include Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

