General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye

By Gabriel Olawale

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has frowned at the continous depreciation of naira, saying that situation has become worse to the extent that the country currency no longer worth the paper it’s printed on.

Speaking during the Redeemed Christian Church of God 2022 Holy Ghost Service, Adeboye said that Nigerians need to ask God for mercy as situation of things no longer make sense.

“Our Naira now is not even worth the paper it is printed on. While people are hungry, trying to find enough money to buy bread to eat our Moses are thinking of making the Naira more beautiful that is, even if it can’t buy bread, at least it will look beautiful.

[Video]Naira not even worth paper it’s printed on – Adeboye pic.twitter.com/ToherH3dOY — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) November 5, 2022

“God must be merciful unto us. We will have to hold on to Him and say, ‘Please help.’ Do you know that up till now, and this is November, Daddy hasn’t told me yet that there’s going to be an election next year.

“We continue of course as if there’s going to be; I am saying that, Adeboye, I am not talking of other people, God has not told me yet. He may tell me tomorrow, I don’t know; but as of this moment that I am sitting before you, He hasn’t told me whether or not there will be an election next year.

“Of course as usual, anybody who comes to me and he says, “pray for me,” I will pray for them. That’s my duty but it is up to God to answer. I am not trying to frighten you; I am not telling you that I know something secret that you don’t know; I am not a prophet I am just a pastor; but I am your Pastor. We need to pray. So I expect to see all of you on Friday the 2nd of December; come ready to pray.

RELATED NEWS